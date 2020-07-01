Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,035 in the last 365 days.

II-VI Incorporated Extends WaveShaper Programmable Optical Processor Product Line for Operation in the S- and Extended L-Bands

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading provider of optical test and measurement equipment, today extended its WaveShaper® Programmable Optical Processors product line for operation in the optical communications S- and extended L-bands.

Rapid advances in optical communications technologies are reaching the theoretical limits of fiber-optic capacity in the C-band, which is driving interest in extending transmission into the S- and L-bands. II-VI’s WaveShaper is a family of reconfigurable filter instruments that can be programmed to arbitrary attenuation and phase profiles over the entire S-, C-, and extended L-bands, or from 1468 nm to 1640 nm.

“WaveShaper is truly a unique test and measurement product line that has gained in popularity over the years for use in optical communications, both in advanced laboratories and manufacturing environments,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer, II-VI Incorporated. “The new product variants are available just in time to assist an increasing number of research activities that aim to broaden the optical transmission window from the C-band to the S- and extended L-bands.”

The new WaveShaper instruments are available in both single- and 4-port configurations. The 4-port instruments enable optical multiplexing and demultiplexing as well as power-splitting with programmable spectral profiles. The WaveShaper product line integrates a web server that supports a graphical user interface (GUI) and an applications programming interface (API).

The new WaveShaper instruments are available now. For more information about their features and capabilities, please visit http://www.ii-vi.com/instruments.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT: Mark Lourie
                  Vice President, Corporate Communications
                  corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
                  www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

Primary Logo

You just read:

II-VI Incorporated Extends WaveShaper Programmable Optical Processor Product Line for Operation in the S- and Extended L-Bands

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.