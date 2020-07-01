AS THE COUNTRY RE-OPENS, COMPASS SELF STORAGE OFFERS TWO MONTHS OF FREE RENT TO ALL NEW COMMERCIAL CUSTOMERS

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, Ohio, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland, OH – July 1, 2020 – Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies with nearly 100 self storage locations across the United States, is offering two months’ rent free for all new commercial/ business customers.

“As states and cities in our markets re-open with new distancing guidelines in place, we want to assist our local business communities by offering storage space at a reduced cost. Restaurants, fitness centers, and even schools have been able to use our temporary storage solutions to move their equipment and tables to meet the local safety guidelines,” stated Todd Amsdell, President.

As the housing market volume picks back up, Compass Self Storage is also offering free moving and packing concierge services to all of their new customers. Compass Self Storage focuses on making the entire moving and storing process easier and this service alleviates the hassle of having to figure out what local mover or packing company to use.

For the safety of their employees and customers, Compass Self Storage now offers contactless rentals and curbside packing supplies. Compass Self Storage is following all advised guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other local and national health organizations.

The two-month rent-free offer applies to new business customers and is a limited-time offer subject to availability. Find the location nearest you at www.compassselfstorage.com.

Compass Self Storage offers a full line of moving and packing supplies, as well as moving service options, to make it a one-stop solution for anyone moving their home or needing extra storage space for their business. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process.

The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

Katie Fete Compass Self Storage 216-469-9747 kfete@amsdellcompanies.com