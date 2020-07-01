The Joint Corp. Opens Two Corporately Managed Greenfield Clinics

Increases Corporate Clinic Count to 63 as of July 1, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced it has opened two corporately-managed clinics in the Los Angeles area on June 1st and July 1st. This increases the regional cluster of corporate and franchised clinics to 30 and The Joint total corporate clinic portfolio to 63.



Peter D. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp., said, “Due to strong performance in the Los Angeles region, including our greenfield clinic opened in February 2020, this market continues to be an important focus for our corporate clinic expansion. With the onset of COVID-19, we paused our clinic development to carefully monitor the situation. Since then, as we have experienced increasingly solid patient visits during this pandemic, we are opening these two new corporate clinics. Going forward, we will evaluate clinic performance and market conditions, as we proceed judiciously with our corporate clinic expansion.”

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 500 locations nationwide and over 7 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times “Top 200+ Franchises” and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500®” lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Media Contact: Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp., margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com

Investor Contact: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, thejoint@lhai.com