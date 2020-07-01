STATEMENT ON USMCA ENTRY INTO FORCE

Statement by Jennifer Safavian, Here For America President and CEO

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Here For America is committed to the success and growth of the U.S. auto industry. An integrated North American automotive market has been key to the expansion of international automakers’ operations in the United States, who together build nearly half of all cars and trucks produced here and support over 2.4 million American jobs. Today’s entry into force of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) starts the next chapter in this important trilateral trading relationship and we will continue to work with all stakeholders as our members navigate the compliance complexities of this new agreement." Learn more at www.hereforamerica.com.

Annemarie Pender Here For America 202-650-5548 apender@hereforamerica.org