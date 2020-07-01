AMP Smart Completes Growth Capital Investment

/EIN News/ -- American Fork, Utah, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMP Smart, the 13th largest residential security and smart home services company in the U.S., announced today that it has completed a growth capital investment round with Seacoast Capital and St. Cloud Capital. This investment, together with AMP’s renewed senior debt facility, provides AMP with a growth capital structure which is in excess of $60 million.

“As a leading provider of professionally installed and monitored home automation and security, we’re excited to reach more consumers in our nationwide expansion. This investment was completed during challenging economic conditions and is a testament to the strength of AMP’s vision and execution,” said Dave Bolen, COO. AMP Smart CEO, Allen Bolen, added, “We take a lot of pride in creating a culture of success for our team members, and we believe that as we continue to invest in them, the company will naturally continue to grow. This philosophy has gotten us to where we are today, and we’ll put new capital to work by developing an increasing number of outstanding sales representatives and sales managers that are passionate about our mission: To make life easier and safer.”

“In today’s middle market, it’s rare to find a business such as AMP with experienced leadership, an enviable market position and a superb corporate culture,” said Jeff Holland, a Partner at Seacoast Capital. “Allen, Dave and their team have built on their core sales experience and people-development skills to build a business that is impactful, growing and the envy of the industry,” added Patrick Gengoux, a Vice President at Seacoast.

Steve Trundle, CEO of Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) said, “We’re pleased to see the capital markets demonstrate confidence in AMP. AMP delivers the most cutting-edge home solutions. They are not just a leading installer but also a frontrunner in driving customer engagement with smart home technology. AMP’s customers rank well above average in terms of their level of engagement with their smart home. Alarm.com is excited to expand our partnership with AMP as it continues to grow and deliver great service.”

Added, Ben Hom, Managing Partner at St. Cloud Capital, “AMP’s customer and team-based culture is something I wish all of our portfolio companies could emulate. This will serve them well as they continue their U.S. expansion.”

About AMP Smart

AMP Smart is the 13th largest residential security and smart home company in the United States (Source: SDM Magazine). It currently operates in 21 U.S. states, from California to New York. The company was founded in 2008 by brothers Allen Bolen (CEO) and Dave Bolen (COO).

About Seacoast Capital

Founded in 1994, with offices in Boston, MA and San Francisco, CA, Seacoast invests non-controlling growth capital in partnership with management in lower middle market private companies. Seacoast is industry agnostic and typically invests $5 million to $25 million of capital in companies with $10 million or more in revenue and $2 million or more of EBITDA. Capital is used to support growth, refinancings, acquisitions, family ownership and wealth transfers, shareholder liquidity events, and partnership or management buyouts. Geographically, Seacoast invests anywhere in the United States. Since its inception, Seacoast has managed over $600 million of capital, which the firm has invested in 79 non-controlling transactions. Now managing its fourth fund, Seacoast Capital Partners IV, L.P., the firm continues to actively seek new investment opportunities. For more information, visit www.seacoastcapital.com.

About St. Cloud Capital

St. Cloud Capital is a Los Angeles, CA-based private investment firm that provides growth capital to the lower middle market (companies with annual revenues generally between $10 million and $150 million) throughout the United States. St. Cloud typically invests $5 million to $20 million in companies across a wide range of industries in every layer of the capital structure, including senior secured debt, subordinated debt, and preferred and common equity. St. Cloud’s investment discipline includes non-control and control investments, and involves partnering with strong management teams or experienced industry entrepreneurs.

