Michigan Cancer Specialists Has Joined the American Oncology Network, LLC

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce that Michigan Cancer Specialists, a leading community oncology and hematology practice serving the Metro Detroit area, has joined AON, effective July 1, 2020. AON is an alliance of physicians and veteran healthcare leaders uniting to ensure the long-term success of community oncology.

In 1980, Medical Oncologist Eugene J. Agnone, MD, FACP founded what would later become Michigan Cancer Specialists. Michigan Cancer Specialists provides comprehensive treatment for patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders at its clinic in Macomb county. The team also includes three hematology oncologists and one nurse practitioner. Through the affiliation with AON, the practice will expand the services it offers to patients, adding enhanced technology, home delivery of oral oncolytic medications, centralized laboratory and pathology services for diagnostic testing, and care management services.

“By partnering with us, Drs. Agnone, Maranci, Nagori and Yakan show their commitment to the patient-centered cancer care model,” said AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA. “We are honored to have Michigan Cancer Specialists as part of our team.”

AON Board Member & Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman, stated, “We are thrilled that Michigan Cancer Specialists joined our network. These expert oncologists will continue to offer advanced technologies and treatments for their patients in a location close to home.”

“I have dedicated my career to caring for cancer patients in our community. By joining AON, we will be able to provide quality and compassionate care coupled with new capabilities including technologies and treatments, centralized laboratory and pathology as well as home delivery of oral cancer medications,” said Michigan Cancer Specialists founder, Dr. Eugene Agnone.

AON was founded by well-respected leaders in community oncology with decades of experience helping oncology practices thrive by providing proven solutions to ensure that everyone has access to exceptional cancer care close to home.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 80 physicians and 47 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 13 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About Michigan Cancer Specialists

Michigan Cancer Specialists (MCS) offers convenient access to quality oncology and hematology care for the Metro Detroit area of Roseville, Michigan. A community-based practice, MCS offers medical oncology and hematology, chemotherapy and infusion therapy, laboratory and on-site pharmacy services.

