/EIN News/ -- Press Release

4BIO Capital appoints Brian P. McVeigh as Venture Partner

Appointment of seasoned pharma and biotech industry veteran

to strengthen 4BIO Capital’s US operations

1 July 2020

LONDON & PHILADELPHIA – 4BIO Capital (“4BIO” or “the Group”), an international venture capital firm focused solely on the advanced therapies sector, announces that it has appointed Brian P. McVeigh as Venture Partner based in the US.

Dmitry Kuzmin, Managing Partner at 4BIO Capital, said: “We are pleased to welcome Brian to the ever-expanding 4BIO team. It is well known that the Mid-Atlantic region is one of the global hotspots for the advanced therapies field so the addition of a Venture Partner based in Philadelphia, particularly with Brian’s extensive experience and network in the pharmaceutical industry, will be invaluable as we continue our efforts to identify and invest in innovative opportunities in the most exciting fields of medicine.”

Brian P. McVeigh said: “I have dedicated my entire career to the advancement of innovative and transformative medicines, initially in big pharma at GSK and more recently in management and advisory positions at several dynamic biotechnology companies. I am excited to be joining the first Venture Capital fund focused solely on advanced therapy investments, and I look forward to enhancing 4BIO’s access to the highly exciting innovation and science in the burgeoning advanced therapies sector in the US.”

Brian has over 28 years’ experience in the life sciences industry with a proven track record of defining strategies, building high performing teams, and successfully executing on delivery. Before transitioning into biotech Brian enjoyed a 25-year career with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) where he held multiple senior-level positions within the global Business Development, Finance, Marketing, Corporate and R&D organizations. While with GSK he most recently served as the Vice President of Worldwide Business Development Transactions and Investment Management, during which he personally led the assessment, negotiation, and execution of over two-dozen major transactions and directed a global team that delivered on the execution of over 100 business development transactions. He also managed GSK’s equity investments in R&D collaboration partners and GSK’s Limited Partner investments in venture capital funds, a portfolio totaling >$500 million of invested and committed capital which delivered >$650 million of realized financial returns while under his leadership.

Brian is currently the Executive Chairman of Code BioTherapeutics, a biotechnology company he co-founded that is pioneering targeted non-viral gene therapies as potential cures for rare monogenic disorders. He also serves as Executive Chairman of Genisphere, a life sciences company with commercial products in microRNA assays and labelling kits as well as investments in drug delivery and allergy diagnostics technology platforms.

Prior to this Brian was Chief Business Officer at Zafgen Inc, a NASDAQ listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potentially transformative therapies for patients affected by a range of rare metabolic diseases. Here, he led corporate strategy, business development and new product planning activities, was involved in the $69 million follow-on public offering in July 2018, and led the merger with Chondrial Therapeutics to form the new rare disease focused company Larimar Therapeutics in May 2020.

-End-

Contacts

4BIO Capital +44 (0) 203 427 5500

info@4biocapital.com AccessAlpha Worldwide LLC

Investment relations – North America +1 (312) 585 6000

4BIO@AccessAlpha.com Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Olivia Manser, Lizzie Seeley, Maya Bennison +44 (0)20 3709 5700

4biocapital@consilium-comms.com

About 4BIO Capital

4BIO Capital is an international venture capital firm focused solely on the advanced therapies sector.

4BIO’s objective is to invest in, support, and grow early stage companies developing treatments in areas of high unmet medical need, with the ultimate goal of ensuring access to these potentially curative therapies for all patients. Specifically, it looks for viable, high-quality opportunities in cell and gene therapy, RNA-based therapy, targeted therapies, and the microbiome.

The 4BIO team comprises leading advanced therapy scientists and experienced life science investors who have collectively published over 250 scientific articles in prestigious academic journals including Nature, The Lancet, Cell, and the New England Journal of Medicine. 4BIO has both an unrivalled network within the advanced therapy sector and a unique understanding of the criteria that define a successful investment opportunity in this space.