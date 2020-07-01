RADIO 2AP NOW AVAILABLE ON WEB, ANDROID AND IOS

SAMOA, July 1 - Press Release: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

01st July 2020, APIA – The Government of Samoa (GoS) through its various developments in the Communications and Information Technology Sector today marked another milestone with the National Radio, Radio 2AP The Voice of Samoa, not only being accessible on the Internet as is currently the case but also, as from today, through the Web and Mobile.

This service is now accessible through the Web and on the Andriod App Store and the iOS App Store.

The continuing infrastructural developments and improvements to the National Radio 2AP will enable widespread distribution of up-to-date information and news telecast, amongst others, to a wider audience, both locally and internationally.

The Web Access will allow users of desktop and laptops to access 2AP Live Broadcast content from the comfort of their homes and office’s.

In addition, Radio 2AP will also be accessible from anywhere around the world on smart devices and mobile phones, given its online presence.

With the resilient submarine cable connectivity, there has been a continuing upsurge in the Mobile Market in the digital space within Samoa, hence offering more affordable data plans and connectivity to a wider audience.

The initiation of this new service for wider accessibility to information by Radio 2AP, will further assist with widespread distribution of government policies and information, local entertainment and news to a broader audience.

Information for this Service is now available on the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) website under the following link: “https://mcit.gov.ws/am-fm-channels/“

For mobile users of Android and iOS, search for zeno radio in the app store and download it on to your phone.

Once downloaded, search for “2AP Samoa” in the search bar and by pressing play, one will be able to have access to the live stream of the Radio 2AP national feed.

July 1, 2020