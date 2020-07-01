Cipher Core (CIPHC) using CryptoCash Technology at Japan Parliament Forum July 13
July 13, Japan Parliament Forum discussion on Cipher-Core platform uses CryptoCash technology. Counterfeit Discrimination and wallet functionality with securitySINGAPORE, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cipher Core (CIPHC) using CryptoCash technology which was uncovered at the Japan Parliament forum
BEACH ROAD, SINGAPORE, July 1, 2020. Cipher-core platform uses the CryptoCash technology and includes not only issuing, but also the functions of counterfeit discrimination, transaction, withdrawal, and wallet functionality.
In the International Conference Room of the Japan Parliament House on February 25, hosted by the Harada’s office of Congressman Harada Yoshiaki (https://www.y-harada.com) and Information Security Research Institute( https://ri-is.org ), the CryptoCash technology invented and developed by Takatoshi Nakamura was revealed.
The Parliament forum about the Future Infomation Security on Feb. 25th was attended by a number of lawmakers, congressmen including Harada Yoshiaki the host, and congressman Otokita Shun, Senator Kushida Seiichi.
Every 2 months the forum was planned however due to the COVID-19, the forum for April was extended to June and recently has been extended to July 13th.
For the forum on July 13th, Chairman of Koshiki Karate Association Mr. Hisakata Masayuki, JCU chairman Aeba Jay Jikido, IT Minister of Japan Takemoto Naokazu are planning to attend.
CryptoCash is the next version of a world Cryptocurrency, a pronoun for the collective world we know of the last few years — Bitcoin and Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies which have been so popular and changed the fiat landscape.
But Crypto Cash is not a cryptocurrency, rather it is encrypted, real money.
There is a demo version of how to encrypt and decrypt cryptographic data using Remote synchronization.
Here is where you can see how to issue CryptoCash (http://cryptodemo.cipher-core.com/index.html)
The information is open to see.
Here is the demo version of http://testhtml.cipher-core.com for the Cipher-Core platform using CryptoCash.
All fees are going to be paid in Cipher Core Token/ Cash.
