New Haven Barracks/ DUI #3/ Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501596

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/30/20, 1709 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Monkton Road, Monkton, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Todd Prouty

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/30/20 at approximately 1709 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Monkton Road in the Town of Monkton. Preliminary investigation revealed Todd Prouty (39) of Lincoln, VT failed to stop at a stop sign, and subsequently struck another vehicle. No notable injuries resulted from this incident.

While speaking with Prouty, indicators of impairment were detected. Prouty was screened and placed under arrest for DUI #3 and Negligent Operation. Prouty was transported to the New Haven Barracks where he was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.