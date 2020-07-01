Gordon Brothers Welcomes Appraisal Expert to Expand Valuations Practice in Australia

Brendan Smyth to Lead Australian Valuations Office

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Australia, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, announced that Brendan Smyth has been named Head of the Australian Valuation team. The appointment will facilitate targeted, high-touch service to Australian clients of the company’s growing Valuations business.

In his new role, Brendan will provide comprehensive asset valuations to the restructuring/insolvency sector and lending community, including asset-based lenders, private equity firms, corporate management teams, investment funds and professional advisors. Brendan becomes a key member of the Global Valuations management team, which is rounded out by Scott Fuller, Head of the European Valuation team, and Chris Carmosino, the President of Global Valuations.

“As a longtime advisor to a wide range of companies seeking complex asset valuations across Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Asia, Brendan is well-suited to steer our Australian Valuations business to its next phase of growth,” Chris stated. “He has deep experience in retail, consumer, and industrial inventory, and his time already spent directing appraisals in Australia gives him a firm grasp of the issues facing that market.”

Prior to Gordon Brothers, Brendan worked at a global valuations firm, initially in London, UK, then in Sydney, Australia, where he established and grew a valuations business in Australia. Prior to entering the valuation industry, he worked as a buyer for an Australian national retailer.

Tim Stewart, Head of Australia commented, "We are excited that Brendan has joined Gordon Brothers as he brings unique experience and a honed skillset to grow the valuations practice. This further cements our ability to provide a broad product offering to the Australian market and deliver appraisals for plant and equipment, retail and commercial inventory assets."

Gordon Brothers is the largest appraiser in the world serving the commercial finance industry and maintains valuation practices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Australia. It maintains a database of over 10 million asset sale values, the largest of its kind in the world.

Gordon Brothers launched its Australian operations in the spring of 2017 and has since grown substantially serving insolvency and restructuring, private equity firms, asset-based lenders, mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance.

Brendan will be based in Gordon Brothers’ Sydney office.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston with 25 offices across five continents.

