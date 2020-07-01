Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,042 in the last 365 days.

InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results for Election of Directors and Extension of Annual Borrowing Base Redetermination

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) ("InPlay" or the "Corporation") announces the voting results for the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2020 (the "Meeting"). The following six nominees were elected as directors of InPlay to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favor of individual nominees as follows:

Director   Percentage Approval   Percentage Withheld
Douglas J. Bartole   99.49%   0.51%
Jackie Bentley   99.56%   0.44%
Craig Golinowski   99.48%   0.52%
Dennis L. Nerland   98.18%   1.82%
Stephen C. Nikiforuk   98.14%   1.86%
Dale O. Shwed   99.46%   0.54%

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results which is available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

InPlay and our banking syndicate have agreed to extend the completion of the annual borrowing base redetermination from June 30, 2020 to July 14, 2020.

InPlay is based in Calgary, Alberta and the common shares of InPlay are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "IPO" and on the OTCQX under the symbol “IPOOF”. For further information about the Corporation, please visit our website at www.inplayoil.com.

For further information please contact:

Doug Bartole
President and Chief Executive Officer
InPlay Oil Corp.
Telephone: (587) 955-0632		 Darren Dittmer
Chief Financial Officer
InPlay Oil Corp.
Telephone: (587) 955-0634


Primary Logo

You just read:

InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results for Election of Directors and Extension of Annual Borrowing Base Redetermination

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.