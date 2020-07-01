InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results for Election of Directors and Extension of Annual Borrowing Base Redetermination

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) ("InPlay" or the "Corporation") announces the voting results for the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2020 (the "Meeting"). The following six nominees were elected as directors of InPlay to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favor of individual nominees as follows:



Director Percentage Approval Percentage Withheld Douglas J. Bartole 99.49% 0.51% Jackie Bentley 99.56% 0.44% Craig Golinowski 99.48% 0.52% Dennis L. Nerland 98.18% 1.82% Stephen C. Nikiforuk 98.14% 1.86% Dale O. Shwed 99.46% 0.54%

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results which is available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

InPlay and our banking syndicate have agreed to extend the completion of the annual borrowing base redetermination from June 30, 2020 to July 14, 2020.

