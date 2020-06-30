Office Of The Governor, MLB Hall-Of-Famer Iván "Pudge" Rodríguez Release New COVID-19 PSA In English, Spanish

June 30, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

The Office Of The Governor and Major League Baseball Hall-Of-Famer Iván "Pudge" Rodríguez today issued a new public service announcement (PSA) on the importance of wearing a mask to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In the PSA, Rodríguez urges Texans to wear a mask in public to protect themselves and others from the virus.

The new PSA is available on YouTube in both English and Spanish and can be downloaded at this link.

ENGLISH-LANGUAGE PSA TRANSCRIPT

"This is Iván Pudge Rodríguez here and as you know, my whole entire career I’ve been using this mask. Now I wanted to ask you to wear your mask to keep our businesses safe for you. So please, if you keep your mask on, we’re going to keep our businesses open for you. Take care of yourself, God bless you, and stay safe."

SPANISH-LANGUAGE PSA TRANSCRIPT

"Saludos a todos, les habla Iván Rodríguez. Por toda mi carrera, yo le doy gracias a Dios que yo pude usar esta mascara para jugar todos los años en grandes ligas y ahora es el momento para que ustedes usen la de ustedes; y ahora que el béisbol regresa, es importante que hagamos esto para mantener nuestros negocios abiertos para ustedes. Que Dios los bendiga y saludos."