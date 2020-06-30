Middlesex Barracks / Fatal - Single Vehicle Crash
FATAL SINGLE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A302708
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Isaac Merriam
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: June 30, 2020 - 1504 Hours
STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound
TOWN: Waterbury, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Northbound Rest Area
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 65
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Withheld (pending notification to next of kin)
AGE: N/A
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Altima
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatality
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 30th, 2020, at approximately 1504 hours, The Vermont State Police and Waterbury Fire Department were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 North at Mile Marker 65, in the Town of Waterbury, Vermont. The operator of the vehicle/sole occupant was pronounced deceased on scene. The identity of the operator is being withheld, pending notification to next of kin. Preliminary investigation revealed the operator to be traveling North in the passing lane when the operator’s vehicle veered off the roadway into the median and collided with a ledge. The Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks is requesting information from any witnesses of this crash.
*Further information will be released upon completion of this investigation*
