APT Systems Inc. Voluntarily Ceases to be Reporting Company

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- APT Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: APTY) today announced its decision to file Form 15 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to cease being an SEC reporting company. The Company’s Board of Directors considered the costs associated with the preparation and filing of reports, including the costs of outside legal and accounting resources, amount of management time spent on the documents, and the amount of trading of APTY’s common stock, and determined that the limited resources of the Company could be better spent on building business operations especially in light of the current economic environment. With our filing, the Company’s obligation to file reports with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, will cease.



About APT Systems, Inc.

TheRefiningCompany.com website, managed by AUREX Trading and Recovery, continues to deliver daily inquiries for us to assist customers with collecting, processing and refining precious metals for a fee. We are also working with professionals to offer customers and investors a Spot of Gold, as an alternative payment or as an investment in the future of our environment. Management intends to return to filing financial information using cash flow from operations only, and to no longer use debt or financing.

APT Systems management continues to openly collaborate on its financial platforms including Verifundr, and the Spera stablecoin, and we hope to talk more about our great plans and discussions in future releases.

Follow us on Twitter @APTYsys and @AUREXandGold for updates.

Visit www.therefiningcompany.com to learn more about the company’s refinery and precious metal recovery business, and visit www.sperastablecoin.com to learn more about Spera, a stablecoin that we plan to partially back with gold recovered from eWaste refining.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “subject,” “believe,” “will,” “intends,” “will be” or “would.” These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management’s analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, the ability of the Company to effectively manage its growth, and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

For additional information contact:

Glenda Dowie, CEO at 415-200-1105

Email: info@aptsystemsinc.com