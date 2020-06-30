When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 30, 2020 FDA Publish Date: June 30, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Garland Ventures Ltd. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Five Cheese Stuffed Shells

Company Announcement

Garland Ventures Ltd of Garland, Texas is voluntary recalling 1095 cases of Five Cheese Stuffed Shells trays because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled “Five Cheese Stuffed Shells” was distributed nationwide in limited number of retail stores.

The product “Five Cheese Stuffed Shells” comes in 10.76 ounces containing shells with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and parsley, and packed in aluminum foil container with clear lid marked lot# F080SS/F090SS on the bottom of label.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after samples tested through certified laboratory revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in “Five Cheese Stuffed Shells”. Garland Ventures Ltd ceased the further production and distribution of product immediately.

Consumers who have purchased 10.76 ounce trays of “Five Cheese Stuffed Shells” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Bob Cocat anytime at 972-795-5313.

Company Contact Information Consumers: Bob Cocat 972-795-5313