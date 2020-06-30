Pittsburgh Business Show pushed back, may go virtual for 2020

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Annual Pittsburgh Business Show, Pittsburgh’s largest business for business tradeshow, conference and networking event, has been postponed to November 19, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to postpone was made in the interest of keeping all attendees and exhibitors safe and healthy.



Depending on how the pandemic and Governor Wolf’s reopening plan and regulations continue to unfold, the Pittsburgh Business Show is considering hosting the event on a virtual platform for 2020.



“It was not an easy choice to for us to postpone the event and with so much uncertainty still surrounding the COVID-19 situation, a virtual business show may be the best option to help Pittsburgh business owners learn, engage, promote, and connect while remaining safe and healthy,” said Linda Jo Thornberg, President of the Pittsburgh Business Show.



Virtual conferences have gained in popularity over the last few years and have played a major role during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thornberg said attendees and exhibitors at a virtual conference could enjoy a variety of benefits when participating in a virtual conference.



“One benefit is the virtual conference is accessible from anywhere that you have internet access. You will be able to attend sessions, chat with attendees and speakers from the comfort of your home using your smartphone, computer or tablet,” Thornberg said. She also said networking becomes more streamlined with a virtual conference because rather than tracking down attendees and coordinating schedules in a large convention hall, you are able to view a list of attendees in virtual networking rooms, allowing you to create connections and begin one-on-one chats.



“We are continuing to research our options, and we remain optimistic for our November 19, 2020, in-person date, but are keeping the virtual conference option on hand to ensure we can safely serve Pittsburgh businesses with networking and learning opportunities even in the face of a global pandemic,” Thornberg said.



Updates on the 2020 Pittsburgh Business Show can be found at PittsburghBusinessShow.com.

Linda Jo Thornberg Pittsburgh Business Show 412-668-4990 lindajo@pittsburghbusinessshow.com