Intelligence University Foundation Introduces Newest Board Members

/EIN News/ -- Fairfax, VA, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Intelligence University Foundation (NIUF) welcomes Jeffrey Harris, Dan Jablonsky and Terry Ryan as the newest members of its board of directors. This governing board assists the foundation by encouraging and promoting the educational, scientific, literary and charitable purposes of the university.

Harris is the chairman of the board of directors of the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation and CEO of JKH Consulting LLC. He served in senior national leadership positions, including assistant secretary of the U.S. Air Force for space, director of the National Reconnaissance Office and associate executive director of the Intelligence Community. Harris currently is a member of the Commander U.S. Strategic Command’s Strategic Advisory Group, U.S. Energy Security Council and the Sandia National Security Advisory Panel.

Jablonsky served as president of DigitalGlobe when the company became part of Maxar Technologies. He currently is the president and CEO of Maxar. Prior to DigitalGlobe, Jablonsky practiced corporate and securities law. He was a U.S. Navy officer and nuclear engineer before attending law school.

Ryan, director, Constellis Corporation, supports U.S. government national security assessments and studies with more than 20 years of experience. He held senior executive positions in the Office of the Secretary of Defense and the Defense Airborne Reconnaissance Office. During his 10-year military career, he held the position as senior intelligence analyst for the U.S. Office of Naval Intelligence and infantry commander and intelligence officer for the U.S. Marine Corps.

The NIUF promotes philanthropy in support of the National Intelligence University (NIU), provides advice and counsel to the university’s president, and engages in and carries out other activities that promote, assist and accomplish these purposes. In addition, the foundation and its component Alumni Association are committed to supporting the university, its graduates and its supporters.

Vice Adm. Jake Jacoby, USN (Ret.), NIUF board member and former director, Defense Intelligence Agency, describes the NIU as the Intelligence Community’s parallel to the U.S. Defense Department’s National Defense University. “The NIU Foundation is its supporting arm,” Adm. Jacoby says.

Harris, Jablonsky and Ryan will join board chair Gen. Michael Hayden, USAF (Ret.) and vice chair Sue Gordon in promoting NIU goals to the public and private sectors.

The NIUF is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and was established in 2011 by AFCEA International. Additional information about the National Intelligence University is available online.

AFCEA International, established in 1946, is a non-profit membership association serving the military, government, industry and academia. Learn more about AFCEA International on the association’s website. Join online.

