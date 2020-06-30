Aqua Metals Meets Nasdaq Compliance Requirements for Continued Listing

/EIN News/ -- MCCARRAN, Nev., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), which is reinventing lead recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, announced today that it has regained full compliance with the minimum bid price requirement in Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2) by achieving a closing bid price for the Company’s common stock of at least $1.00 per share over a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.



About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing lead recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. The modular systems are intended to allow the Company to vastly reduce environmental impact and scale lead acid battery recycling production capacity by licensing the AquaRefining technology to partners. This could help to meet growing demand for lead to power new applications including stop/start automobile batteries which complement the vehicle’s main battery, lead acid batteries which are in electric vehicles, Internet data centers, alternative energy applications including solar, wind, and grid scale storage. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, Nevada. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com .

Safe Harbor

