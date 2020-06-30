USI Insurance Services Completes Acquisition of Associated Benefits & Risk Consulting

New partnership strengthens USI’s commercial and personal risk, employee benefit and retirement consulting expertise

/EIN News/ -- VALHALLA, N.Y., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement plan consulting, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Associated Benefits & Risk Consulting (ABRC) from Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB). ABRC is a multi-line insurance agency and Midwest-based consulting firm with 400 employees, providing employee benefits, retirement plans, compliance, business insurance, risk management and individual insurance solutions.



Commenting on the announcement, William Bohn, ABRC’s chief executive officer, shared: “We are truly excited about this new partnership with USI. Our clients will continue to benefit from our coordinated solutions and local team of experts while gaining access to an expanded suite of industry-leading tools, solutions and expertise available through the USI ONE Advantage®, a proprietary approach that delivers innovative risk management and employee benefit solutions with bottom line financial impact.”



Michael J. Sicard, USI’s chairman and chief executive officer, added: “We are thrilled to welcome the clients and talented professionals from ABRC to the USI family. Working together as ONE, I am confident our teams will bring tremendous experience and insights, with a shared commitment to delivering a different and better experience for our valued clients across the country.”



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

