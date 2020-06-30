LATOKEN VCTV Weekly Announcement (June 29 - July 3)

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Among the latest news, this week top guests will attend our VCTV speaker series.

The list includes:

Ioannis Roussos - Head of Deposits & Investment Sector at Eurobank

Dr. Mihaela Ulieru - President at IMPACT Institute for the Digital Economy

Yuvraj Tomar - Chief Executive Officer at CloudWorx Technologies

Rana Gujral - Chief Executive Officer at Behavioral Signals

Mark DeSantis - Chief Executive Officer at Bloomfield Robotics

Join us as we discuss the most fascinating FinTech topics including the future of fundraising through social media and investments in WorkTech, EduTech, Remote Tech, and 2 more fields. More details at https://latoken.com/events/

Watch this week on VCTV:

Monday, June 29th

4:00 PM GMT: Panel discussion: "Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: WorkTech, EduTech, and RemoteTech”

5:15 PM GMT: Keynote by Dr. Mihaela Ulieru, President, IMPACT Institute for the Digital Economy, LLC

Tuesday, June 30th

1:45 PM GMT: Keynote by Yuvraj Tomar, Founder and CEO at CloudWorx Technologies: “NoCode and LowCode platforms”

2:30 PM GMT: Keynote by Ioannis Roussos, Head of Deposits & Investment Sector at Eurobank: "EU Concerns for Crypto and Stable coins and how to tackle them"

4:00 PM GMT: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change

5:15 PM GMT: Panel discussion: "Is there potential in fundraising through social media?"



Wednesday, July 1st

1:00 PM GMT: Panel discussion + Pitch competition: "Fundraising in the Era of a Pandemic"

4:00 PM GMT: Panel discussion: "Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: BioTech and MedTech"

5:30 PM GMT: Keynote by Rana Gujral, Chief Executive Officer at Behavioral Signals

Thursday, July 2nd

11:30 PM GMT: Keynote by Mark DeSantis, Chief Executive Officer at Bloomfield Robotics

1:00 PM GMT: Online Roadshow: "The Laws of Investments during the COVID 19 Pandemic"

4:00 PM GMT: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change

5:15 PM GMT: Panel discussion: "Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: Marketplace, FoodTech"

Friday, July 3rd

4:00 PM GMT: Panel discussion + and the Pitch competition: "Fundraising in the Era of a Pandemic"

6:15 PM GMT: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change

Contact:

Maria Abozova

maria.abozova(at)latoken.com