Delisting of Securities of Tuesday Morning Corp.; Reebonz Holding Limited; Taronis Technologies, Inc.; Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.; Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc.; and Luckin Coffee Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Tuesday Morning Corp. Tuesday Morning Corp.’s common stock was suspended on June 8, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Reebonz Holding Limited. Reebonz Holding Limited’s ordinary shares were suspended on April 30, 2020 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Taronis Technologies, Inc. Taronis Technologies, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on May 4, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on June 25, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on May 18, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the American Depositary Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. Luckin Coffee Inc.’s American Depositary Shares were suspended on June 29, 2020 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delistings. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: http://www.cchwallstreet.com/NasdaqTools/bookmark.asp?id=nasdaq-rule_5800&manual=/nasdaq/main/nasdaq-equityrules/.

