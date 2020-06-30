New University Pilot Study Attracts More Students and Enrolls them Faster Using Concourse Technology

A new pilot allowing universities from around the world to make offers to students via a Global Clearing event conducted using Concourse technology.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In less than a week, universities from around the world were able to find, research, chat with, and make offers to students during the first Global Clearing event conducted 100% online using proprietary Concourse technology.Students and their high school counselors uploaded verified records to Concourse, then universities were able to make direct admission and scholarship offers on the easy-to-use online platform.180 admission offers were made by 17 universities in 5 countries, including over USD $1.5 million in scholarships. The uptake rate was 19%, much higher than the industry average.Creating a New Normal for 2020 Enrollment and BeyondThe coronavirus pandemic has turned international university admissions upside down, with travel restrictions, delayed visas, and stay at home orders. University World News reports “There are currently doubts about whether some special international programs and exchanges will be able to go ahead in the autumn if restrictions and delays due to COVID-19 persist.”Concourse Global Clearing provides the answer, with university-friendly benefits including:- Fast, efficient way to find students for changing enrollment situations- Easy-to-use, student-friendly virtual admission and offer process- Expanded lists of certified profiles for more diverse student bodies- Build and strengthen relationships with counselors around the worldIn the U.S., The University of Alabama was a pilot participant in the Global Clearing initiative. Shelley Moss, Assistant Director of International Admissions said, "The University of Alabama believes in giving students from all around the world fair access to admission to our great institution.” Concourse and Grok Global Services share that perspective, and worked with The University of Alabama to put belief into action. Global Clearing enabled The University of Alabama to reach students who had never considered them before.“We not only engaged with students via Global Clearing but also found ourselves building long term relationships with the participating high schools." She characterized the admissions workflow as simple and said, “We're excited to continue participating."Simplifying Processes and Improving ResultsHigh school students participating in Global Clearing are pursued by universities with pre-emptive offers and scholarships. This eliminates the onerous, time-consuming need to submit multiple one-off applications. “Universities are so used to students sending them applications. Now Global Clearing is flipping that,” says Misco Mungai, Post School Success Manager at Nova Pioneer in Kenya. “I want this to become the new normal.”“The Global Clearing project has been so inspiring,” reports Ermek Esenaliev, High School Coordinator at the Silk Road International School in Kyrgyzstan. “In the past few days, my students have received more offers than since the beginning of the academic year.”For more information about Concourse Global Enrollment and the Global Clearing Initiative, reach out to Jamie Kanki at jamie@concourse.global.About Concourse Global EnrollmentConcourse is a technology platform with a mission to create more higher education opportunities for students around the world. Concourse’s unique structure links students, counselors, and universities, and revolutionizes the process of engagement and enrollment. In the few short years since its founding, Concourse has been used to connect tens of thousands of high school students and universities, allowing for more opportunity and exploration than ever before.About Grok Global ServicesGrok is a professional services firm providing in-country staff, infrastructure and expertise to help universities succeed in international education markets. With a unique array of services, Grok enables institutions to develop strategy, form academic partnerships and branch campuses, increase brand and engage audiences, as well as deploy resources to manage global recruitment activities. Since 2005, Grok has worked with more than 150 clients to extend their reach and improve their outcomes in the international education industry.