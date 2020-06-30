Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Minister Cowen chairs his First Meeting of the Food Wise 2025 High Level Implementation Committee

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Barry Cowen T.D., today chaired his first meeting of the Food Wise 2025 High Level Implementation Committee (HLIC) to discuss the ongoing economic implications of COVID-19 for the sector, Brexit preparations and progress on the new Agri-food Strategy to 2030.

The meeting was attended by the CEOs and senior officials from Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland, Bord Iascaigh Mhara and Teagasc, as well as senior officials from relevant Government Departments and agencies.

Minister Cowen said “Agri-food, including fisheries, is our most important indigenous sector and I look forward to leading the continued development of the sector, especially now as we work our way through the twin challenges of the economic impact of Covid-19 and ongoing  Brexit uncertainty.”

Minister Cowen added,“As set out in the Programme for Government, farm families and food businesses are the heartbeat of rural Ireland, and we will work with the sector to improve farm incomes and protect the family farm for future generations. We will look to build on Ireland’s green reputation for producing high-quality and sustainable produce at the least environmental cost, ensuring the long-term outlook for the agri-food industry remains positive and vibrant.”

In relation to seafood the Minister said “I am conscious of both the potential of the sector and the real challenges it faces from Brexit and Covid-19 impacts. Working our way through those challenges with the sector, I am confident that we will place it on a path that delivers on the potential of the sector.”

Date Released: 30 June 2020

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


