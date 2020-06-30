Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 30 June
As of 1pm on 30 June, the Western Cape has 15 819 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 62 157 confirmed cases and 44 514 recoveries.
|
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
|
62 157
|
Total recoveries
|
44 514
|
Total deaths
|
1824
|
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
|
15 819
|
Tests conducted
|
303 067
|
Hospitalisations
|
1819 with 322 in ICU or high care
Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:
|
Sub-district
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Western
|
5252
|
4002
|
Southern
|
5504
|
4170
|
Northern
|
3805
|
2930
|
Tygerberg
|
7991
|
6236
|
Eastern
|
5642
|
4131
|
Klipfontein
|
6231
|
4742
|
Mitchells Plain
|
5323
|
4037
|
Khayelitsha
|
6561
|
5302
|
Total
|
46309
|
35550
Sub-districts:
|
District
|
Sub-district
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Garden Route
|
Bitou
|
69
|
23
|
Garden Route
|
Knysna
|
175
|
92
|
Garden Route
|
George
|
571
|
188
|
Garden Route
|
Hessequa
|
24
|
17
|
Garden Route
|
Kannaland
|
8
|
3
|
Garden Route
|
Mossel Bay
|
205
|
73
|
Garden Route
|
Oudsthoorn
|
73
|
25
|
Cape Winelands
|
Stellenbosch
|
1026
|
646
|
Cape Winelands
|
Drakenstein
|
2530
|
1806
|
Cape Winelands
|
Breede Valley
|
1540
|
879
|
Cape Winelands
|
Langeberg
|
466
|
198
|
Cape Winelands
|
Witzenberg
|
656
|
462
|
Overberg
|
Overstrand
|
613
|
295
|
Overberg
|
Cape Agulhas
|
50
|
27
|
Overberg
|
Swellendam
|
59
|
24
|
Overberg
|
Theewaterskloof
|
418
|
241
|
West Coast
|
Bergrivier
|
192
|
154
|
West Coast
|
Cederberg
|
41
|
14
|
West Coast
|
Matzikama
|
63
|
28
|
West Coast
|
Saldanha Bay Municipality
|
617
|
348
|
West Coast
|
Swartland
|
542
|
353
|
Central Karoo
|
Beaufort West
|
25
|
2
|
Central Karoo
|
Laingsburg
|
1
|
0
Unallocated: 5884 (3066 recoveries)
Data note: As the province moves closer to the peak and the Department of Health is recording over 1000 new cases daily, it is not possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt (link is external)
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 49 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 1824. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.
Donation from the Chinese Consul General:
Today, I received a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Chinese consul General, Mr Lin Jing.
The donation consists of: 30,000 surgical masks; 5000 N95 masks; 500 isolation gowns and 500 face shields.
This donation will help to bolster our available stocks of PPE, ensuring that we have even more supply for the healthcare workers who are fighting COVID-19 on our frontlines.
We thank the Chinese Consulate, and the Chinese government for partnering with us in our fight against COVID-19 and for their ongoing relationship with the Western Cape.
Masks for the elderly:
The Department of Social Development has distributed 105 000 donated masks to various old aged homes in the province. The Department has so far been able to distribute a total of 120 000 masks to homes in the province.
The donations have supplemented the extra support given by the Department of Social Development to facilities, to assist in the fight against COVID-19.
We thank the many generous donors who have made these donations to the Western Cape Government and the Department of Social Development, which has allowed us to provide additional protection to this high risk group.
Fake news:
A number of new fake news messages are once again circulating on social media networks, which are designed to spread fear and confusion among members of the public and parents of children returning to school.
COVID-19 is a serious pandemic which should be treated as such, however, using false information that creates panic, or which is designed to take advantage of vulnerable citizens, is irresponsible and does not help in the fight against this virus. Information coming from unknown or unnamed sources should be carefully checked and verified before sending it on.
Use official government channels, such as the Western Cape, and the South African Government websites and social media channels, and trusted news websites for information.
You can also report fake news by Whatsapping it to 067 966 4015.
Issued by: Western Cape Office of the PremierDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.