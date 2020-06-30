Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 30 June

As of 1pm on 30 June, the Western Cape has 15 819 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 62 157 confirmed cases and 44 514 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 62 157 Total recoveries 44 514 Total deaths 1824 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 15 819 Tests conducted 303 067 Hospitalisations 1819 with 322 in ICU or high care

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 5252 4002 Southern 5504 4170 Northern 3805 2930 Tygerberg 7991 6236 Eastern 5642 4131 Klipfontein 6231 4742 Mitchells Plain 5323 4037 Khayelitsha 6561 5302 Total 46309 35550

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 69 23 Garden Route Knysna 175 92 Garden Route George 571 188 Garden Route Hessequa 24 17 Garden Route Kannaland 8 3 Garden Route Mossel Bay 205 73 Garden Route Oudsthoorn 73 25 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 1026 646 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 2530 1806 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 1540 879 Cape Winelands Langeberg 466 198 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 656 462 Overberg Overstrand 613 295 Overberg Cape Agulhas 50 27 Overberg Swellendam 59 24 Overberg Theewaterskloof 418 241 West Coast Bergrivier 192 154 ​West Coast ​Cederberg 41 14 West Coast Matzikama 63 28 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 617 348 West Coast Swartland 542 353 Central Karoo Beaufort West 25 2 Central Karoo Laingsburg 1 0

Unallocated: 5884 (3066 recoveries)

Data note: As the province moves closer to the peak and the Department of Health is recording over 1000 new cases daily, it is not possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt (link is external)

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 49 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 1824. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Donation from the Chinese Consul General:

Today, I received a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Chinese consul General, Mr Lin Jing.

The donation consists of: 30,000 surgical masks; 5000 N95 masks; 500 isolation gowns and​ 500 face shields.

This donation will help to bolster our available stocks of PPE, ensuring that we have even more supply for the healthcare workers who are fighting COVID-19 on our frontlines.

We thank the Chinese Consulate, and the Chinese government for partnering with us in our fight against COVID-19 and for their ongoing relationship with the Western Cape.

Masks for the elderly:

The Department of Social Development has distributed 105 000 donated masks to various old aged homes in the province. The Department has so far been able to distribute a total of 120 000 masks to homes in the province.

The donations have supplemented the extra support given by the Department of Social Development to facilities, to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

We thank the many generous donors who have made these donations to the Western Cape Government and the Department of Social Development, which has allowed us to provide additional protection to this high risk group.

Fake news:

A number of new fake news messages are once again circulating on social media networks, which are designed to spread fear and confusion among members of the public and parents of children returning to school.

COVID-19 is a serious pandemic which should be treated as such, however, using false information that creates panic, or which is designed to take advantage of vulnerable citizens, is irresponsible and does not help in the fight against this virus. Information coming from unknown or unnamed sources should be carefully checked and verified before sending it on.

Use official government channels, such as the Western Cape, and the South African Government websites and social media channels, and trusted news websites for information.

You can also report fake news by Whatsapping it to 067 966 4015.

