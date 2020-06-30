Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dream Industrial REIT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Unitholders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) announced that, at its annual meeting held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of Dream Industrial REIT (the “REIT”) referred to in its management information circular for the meeting were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes
For		 Votes
Withheld 		% Votes
Withheld
Dr. R. Sacha Bhatia 106,301,898 99.89 116,894 0.11
Michael J. Cooper 97,130,585 91.27 9,288,207 8.73
J. Michael Knowlton 105,804,555 99.42 614,237 0.58
Ben Mulroney 99,634,791 93.63 6,784,001 6.37
Brian Pauls 106,353,979 99.94 64,813 0.06
Vicky Schiff 105,061,265 98.72 1,357,127 1.28
Vincenza Sera 106,336,049 99.92 82,743 0.08
Sheldon Wiseman 106,304,230 99.89 114,562 0.11

At the meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed auditor of the REIT and the REIT’s subsidiaries, and the trustees of the REIT were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 262 industrial properties comprising approximately 25.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Its objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Dream Industrial REIT

Brian Pauls                                          Lenis Quan                                          Alexander Sannikov
Chief Executive Officer                        Chief Financial Officer                         Chief Operating Officer
(416) 365-2365                                    (416) 365-2353                                    (416) 365-4106
bpauls@dream.ca                               lquan@dream.ca                                 asannikov@dream.ca

 

