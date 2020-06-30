Kia Introduces K5, the All-new 2021 Mid-Size Sedan, With Inspired Design, Thoughtful Tech and Advanced Driver Safety

The Revolutionary Kia K5 will be Available in Canada this Fall, 2020

Kia Motors America (KMA) today announced the model launch at an online press event



The K5 will be available in 3 trims in Canada this fall; LX, EX and GT-line

The mid-size sedan will embrace Kia Motors' Worldwide alpha-numeric style naming convention, with “K5” as the name for this all-new model

K5 boasts innovative design, all-new safety, and technology features and turbocharged engines

Canadian specs and pricing will be available in fall 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kia Motors America (KMA) announced the arrival of the Kia K5, an all-new mid-sized sedan, a result of Kia’s unstoppable passion to craft an exceptional driver experience that delivers The Power To Surprise at every turn. Innovation arrives in Canada this fall, when K5 will make its national debut in LX, EX and GT-Line trims. Canadian specs and pricing details will follow, in fall 2020.

A non-traditional, sport-inspired mid-sized sedan, K5 is the catalyst for the transformation of Kia’s next-generation line-up, which will be characterized by powerful, angular design, constant renewal, re-imagination and boldness. True to brand roots, Kia introduces a new-age naming convention with the “K5” title, paying homage to original nameplate titles in the brand’s homeland of South Korea.

“K5 is the breath of fresh air that the mid-size sedan segment never knew it needed,” says Kia Canada Chief Operating Officer Elias El-Achhab. “We’re anxious to share this innovation with Canadians – K5 delivers the top-of-the-line design finishes drivers love, with the added bonus of turbo performance, a roomy interior and the latest in safety technologies.”

A Daring, New Design – Inside and Out

Kia’s sleek “tiger face” is front and centre on K5, with a wide, thin front grille (with a shark skin inspired mesh design), extending to the headlight structure and underscored by “Heartbeat” LED daytime running lights. K5 boasts a low-slung and fastback silhouette, which is highlighted by a chrome garnish that spans the roofline and wraps around the rear glass. Its three-dimensional front bumper gives the illusion that K5 floats effortlessly, and a long, muscular hood emphasizes short front overhangs.

K5 has a thoughtfully-designed interior to match, with a wide, horizontal cabin characterized by clean lines and visually pleasing yet functional details. A newly-styled infotainment display stretches to the instrument panel, creating a futuristic, three-dimensional layout and driver-centric space. Drivers can customize their sporty interior with a selection of black leather seating, chrome metallic and wood-like finishes, a flat-bottom sport steering wheel and available panoramic sunroof.

At the Root of it All

K5 is underscored – quite literally – by the advanced third-generation “N3” platform. The platform, designed for collision safety, weight reduction and driving performance, will serve as the foundation for future Kia models. This N3 platform provides roomier interior dimensions, suspension geometry optimized for sport handling and improved sound deadening materials. On the K5, it allows the vehicle to sit longer, wider, and lower compared to its predecessor, giving it a low-slung profile.

K5’s exterior dimensions are:

Length: 4,905mm (193.1 inches)

Width: 1,860mm (73.2 inches)

Height: 1,445mm (56.9 inches)

Wheelbase: 2,850mm (112.2 inches)

Turbo, Traction and Top-Notch Tech

The K5 turbocharged lineup (LX, EX and GT-line) are available in a 1.6-litre turbocharged GDI four-cylinder engine producing 180 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque, managed by an all-new eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Engine adopts Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD). An industry first, this piece of technology results in a performance boost and improvement in efficiency thanks to independent control of the valve duration.



Kia engineers further pushed the envelope with an available eight-speed “wet” dual-clutch transmission for fast and precise gear shifts which helps the K5 stand out as a true sports sedan. The 2.5-litre turbocharged GDI + MPI four-cylinder engine making 290 horsepower and 311 lb.-ft. of torque, paired with the new 8-speed “wet” Dual Clutch Transmission will be available in Canada at a later date.

K5’s cutting-edge cabin doesn’t just talk the talk – smart and forward-thinking technology has been integrated to make the driver experience less stressful. New wireless features minimize cord clutter and keep a clean space, while keeping the driver’s eyes on the road. More details include:

8- or 10.25-inch high-resolution color touchscreen i Split-screen functionality and available satellite radio Available 10.25-inch inch touchscreen adds server-based available navigation system with real-time traffic data, more intuitive graphic user interface, new multi-connection Bluetooth ii wireless connectivity and UVO telematics with connected user profiles

A first for Kia, wireless Apple CarPlay iii and Android Auto iv cuts the cord on charging cables, meaning drivers can enjoy being connected and charging up without being plugged in (8-inch screen only)

and Android Auto cuts the cord on charging cables, meaning drivers can enjoy being connected and charging up without being plugged in (8-inch screen only) Premium Audio system available, with 12 high-performance Bosev speakers

Kia’s suite of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)vi now has more to offer, with some of the key features including:

Standard Forward Collision Warning (FCW): Designed to detect a vehicle in front and in certain conditions, and issue an alert to warn the driver if it senses a potential frontal collision

Standard Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA): Builds on FCW by assisting the driver in braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle or object is detected in front

Standard Driver Attention Warning (DAW) vii : Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driver

: Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driver Standard Lane Following Assist (LFA): Follows lane markings that the system detects and provides steering inputs to help maintain the vehicle in the center of the lane

Available Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) – Junction Turning (FCA-JT): Assists the driver in braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions when turning left and an oncoming vehicle is approaching

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), founded in 1999 is a subsidiary of the Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 195 dealers across the country. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia’s slogan "The Power to Surprise," symbolizes the company’s worldwide commitment to exceed customer expectations through sustained automotive innovation.

Whether it is a compact, crossover, or electric model which is among the best in the industry, each Kia vehicle offers a superior combination of precision engineering, exceptional performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. Kia has sold a million vehicles, including popular models in Canada like the Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento, Stinger and has recently added the Seltos to its lineup. To learn more, visit kia.ca/k5 or Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Amanda Chouinard

Strategic Objectives

amanda.chouinard@strategicobjectives.com

T 416-500-0351

Jennifer Szmilko

Manager, PR and Communications

Kia Canada

jszmilko@kia.ca

T 905-302-5452

i Distracted driving can result in a loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation.

ii The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG Inc., and any use of such marks by Kia is pursuant to license. A Bluetooth® enabled device is required to use Bluetooth® wireless technology.

iii Apple CarPlay™ is a trademark of Apple Inc. Requires a compatible Apple device sold separately. Apple CarPlay™ runs on your smartphone cellular data service. Data plan rates apply.

iv Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and an Android compatible smartphone running Android™ 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

v Bose is a registered trademark of Bose Corporation

vi These features are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

vii Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of driver fatigue or inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47370d30-a44d-4803-b514-780c37fb7cc0