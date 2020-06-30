DEM, Partners to Hold Ribbon-Cutting for New Fishing Pier at Rocky Point State Park Tomorrow

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM), in partnership with the City of Warwick, will host an opening event at the newly constructed fishing pier at Rocky Point State Park this week.

WHAT:

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

WHERE:

Rocky Point State Park Fishing Pier Warwick, Rhode Island (Enter through the Rocky Point Ave/Palmer Ave. gate and drive directly to the fishing pier)

WHEN:

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 10 a.m.

WHO:

Jason McNamee, Deputy Director, Department of Environmental Management

Megan DiPrete, Chief, Planning & Development, Department of Environmental Management

The Honorable Joseph Solomon, Mayor, City of Warwick

Jonathan Stone, Executive Director, Save The Bay

John Howell, Chairman and President, Rocky Point Foundation

Steve Medeiros, Executive Director, RI Saltwater Anglers Association

The new fishing pier features a 280-foot-long, T-shaped pier with a shade structure, benches, railings, and solar lighting. Railing heights vary to allow people of all ages and abilities to enjoy access to Narragansett Bay. Financed by RI Capital Plan and Green Economy Bond funding, the $1.8 million project provides anglers of all abilities with access to one of the state's prime fishing areas.

In accordance with Phase 3 COVID-19 guidance, the outdoor event is limited to 50 people and participants must wear face coverings whenever six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

