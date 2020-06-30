BIKE NEW YORK MOVES FREE BIKE EDUCATION CLASSES ONLINE

Bike New York is now providing its full suite of free classes online to maximize access to bicycle education in response to the ongoing surge in cycling.

Thursday July 2: Virtual Learn to Ride, 6pm

Tuesday July 7: Basic Bike Maintenance, 6pm

Thursday July 9: Virtual Learn to Ride, 6pm

Monday, July 13: Family Cycling 6pm

Thursday July 16 Virtual Learn to Ride 6pm

Monday July 20: Fix a Flat Tire 6pm

Thursday July 23 Virtual Learn to Ride 6pm

Monday July 27: Street Skills 301 6pm

Thursday July 30: Virtual Learn to Ride 6pm

This shift to online classes comes in response to the dramatic rise in bicycle ridership in New York and cities across the country resulting from the ongoing pandemic. “Covid-19 has certainly triggered a surge in cycling as New Yorkers look for socially distant transportation options” said Ken Podziba, President and CEO of Bike New York. “Bicycle education creates more confident, knowledgeable and safer riders, and we’re bringing our classes online to ensure ongoing access to bicycling resources and instruction for all New Yorkers."

Bike New York operates the largest bicycle education program in the United States reaching more than 35,000 New Yorkers each year with a combination of on-bike instruction in parks and schools across NYC and lecture-based seminars in bike shops, libraries and other community venues. “Despite the unprecedented challenges of Covid-19, we see this as an opportunity to potentially reach even more riders with free bicycle education.”

In addition to weekly classes, Bike New York recently launched a new Virtual Bike Education Resource Hub. This comprehensive database of free- and low-cost materials is designed for parents and educators to inform and inspire kids through the power of bicycles; for adult cyclists, Bike New York has developed a series of easy-to-follow how-to videos, virtual classes, and riding tips adapted from their popular in-person class curriculum.



Registration links and additional information on bike New York’s classes, and can be found at: https://www.bike.nyc/education/classes/

More information can be found at Bike New York’s Virtual Bike Education Resource Hub: https://www.bike.nyc/digital-resources-bike-education/.

Dan Suraci Bike New York 718-635-2648 dsuraci@bike.nyc