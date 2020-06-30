Water Purifier Market Size to Reach USD 45.00 Billion by 2027; Unveiling of Smart Purifiers to Brighten Sales Possibilities, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are A. O. Smith Corporation, Brita LP, Pentair PLC, Culligan International Company, Unilever PLC, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, Helen of Troy Limited, Best Water Technology Group, Kent RO Systems Ltd, iSpring Water Systems LLC, The 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc, General Electric Company, Eureka Forbes Ltd. And more players profiled in water purifier market research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water purifier market size is expected to reach USD 45.00 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The advent of technologically advanced smart water purifier will bolster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Water Purifier Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Point-of-use Filters {Under the Counter Filters, Counter Top Filters, Pitcher Filters, Faucet-mounted Filters, and Others} and Point-of-entry Filters), By Category (RO Filters, UV Filters, Gravity Filters, and Others), By Application (Residential and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at 25.71 billion in 2019. The introduction of user-friendly purifiers will spur demand in the foreseeable future.







Gain More Insights into the Water Purifier Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/water-purifier-market-103118







The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



List of the Leading Companies Profiled in Water Purifier Market Include:

A. O. Smith Corporation (USA)



Brita LP (USA)



Pentair PLC (USA)



Culligan International Company (USA)



Unilever PLC (UK)



Panasonic Corporation (Japan)



LG Electronics (South Korea)



Helen of Troy Limited (USA)

Best Water Technology Group (Austria)

Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India)

iSpring Water Systems LLC (USA)

The 3M Company (USA)

Honeywell International Inc. (Switzerland)

General Electric Company (USA)

Eureka Forbes Ltd. (India)







Get Sample PDF Brochure with The Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry.



Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/water-purifier-market-103118







Market Driver:

Rising Preference for Quality Drinking Water to Bolster Growth

The growing knowledge about the standards of drinking water quality in the emerging nations will consequently foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. The advancement in water purification systems will enable speedy expansion of the market. Similarly, the implementation of point-of-entry and point-of-use filter systems to eliminate pathogens has led to the proliferation of the market. The rising utilization of water purifier for specific and general applications such as the conversion of raw water into safe and enhanced grade water will further uplift the water purifiers market share.

The perpetual innovation in technological processes involving ultra-violet, reverse osmosis, and gravity-based purifiers can be a vital factor augmenting the growth of the market. The emergence of smart water purifier with trailblazing technologies will incite the adoption of purifiers in residential and commercial sectors. For instance, in April 2019, Culligan International, a water treatment company based in the US announced the release of ClearLink Connect and Drinking Water Connect accessories. The newly launched accessories can be connected through a mobile app i.e., Culligan Connect, which enables the users to monitor their drinking water systems and remain notified.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Awareness about Waterborne Diseases to Promote Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific held the lion’s share in 2019 and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to rising awareness regarding the adverse health effects of waterborne diseases in the region. The rising investment by pre-eminent companies such as Brita LP, A.O. Smith Corporation in the Indian market will significantly enable the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The rising adoption of water purifiers in Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and others will boost the growth of the market in the region. Europe is predicted to hold a major share in the global market owing to the growing implementation of purifiers among the residents in countries such as Germany, the Uk, and France. The growing consumption of tap water will further enhance the growth of the market in Europe. According to the German Association of Energy and Water Industries, approximately 83% of Germans drinks tap water in regular practice or occasionally with an average consumption of nine liters per person per weak







Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103118







Key Development:

July 2019: Pentair PLC, a water treatment company announced that it has signed a partnership to acquire Pelican Water Systems, an eco-friendly water softener, and filter systems manufacturer. The agreement involved a transaction of US$ 120 million intending to expand its geographical footprints.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

Global Water Purifier Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Point-of-Use Water filters Counter top filters Under the counter filters Pitcher filters Faucet-mounted filters Others Point-of-Entry Water filters

Global Water Purifier Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category RO filters UV filters Gravity filters Others



TOC Continued…!!!







Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/water-purifier-market-103118







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Solid Waste Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Waste Type (Industrial Waste and Municipal Waste {Organic Matters, Paper, Plastic, Glass & Metal and Others}), By Treatment Method (Collection, Processing {Recycling & Composting} and Disposal {Landfilling & Open Dump and Incineration}) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Under The Counter Filters, Counter Top Filters, Pitcher Filters, Faucet-mounted Filters and Others), By Category (RO Filters, UV Filters, Gravity Filters and Others), By Application (Residential and Light Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Industrial Filtration Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Air & Gas Filtration, and Liquid Filtration), By Filter Media (Activated Carbon, Fiberglass, Nonwovens, Metals, Filterpaper, and Combination Filters), By Application (Food & Beverage, Power Generation, Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Healthcare, Metals & Mining, Paper & Paints), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Water and WasteWater Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Segment (Chemicals {pH Conditioners, Coagulants & Flocculants, Disinfectants & Biocidal Products, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, Antifoam Chemicals, Other Chemicals}, Equipment {Biological, Filtration, Sludge Treatment, Disinfection, and Other Equipment}, Services), By Application, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Water Clarifiers Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis, By Type (Flocculants, Organic Coagulants, Inorganic Coagulants, Ph Stabilizers), By Application (Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.



Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters & Stabilizers, Anti-foaming Agents, Biocides & Disinfectants, Others), By End-Use Industry (Municipal, Oil & gas, Mining, Power, Paper & Pulp, Food & Beverage, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Produced Water Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Location (Onshore, Offshore), By Technology (Physical Treatment, Biological Treatment, Membrane Treatment, Chemical Treatment, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026







About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/water-purifier-market-10058

