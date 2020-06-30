Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (30th June 2020)

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda Download logo

The Ministry of Health confirms nineteen (19) new COVID-19 cases from 2,170 samples tested on 29th June, 2020. All confirmed cases are Ugandans and are among 871 samples of alerts and contacts. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 889.

A total of twenty-five (25) foreign truck drivers (15 Kenyans, 7 Tanzanians, 2 Egyptians and 1 Burundian) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed over to their respective country of origin.

Confirmed Cases:

1.Eleven (11) of the confirmed cases are passengers who have just returned from Afghanistan. All were under quarantine at the time of test.

2. Seven (7) of the confirmed cases are from Amuru District and one (1) is from Kyotera District. All were contacts to previously confirmed cases.

Uganda has registered a total of 819 COVID-19 recoveries and to-date, NO COVID-19 related death has been recorded.

