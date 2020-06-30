Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Cameroon: Addition of 183 Oxygen Concentrators for COVID-19 response

Our health system has just been enriched with 183 oxygen concentrators. This equipment, in addition to that already available, will be immediately sent to health facilities, for the care of COVID-19 patients but also other cases of respiratory distress.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.

