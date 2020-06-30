Our health system has just been enriched with 183 oxygen concentrators. This equipment, in addition to that already available, will be immediately sent to health facilities, for the care of COVID-19 patients but also other cases of respiratory distress.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Cameroon: Addition of 183 Oxygen Concentrators for COVID-19 response
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.