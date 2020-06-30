Shawn Rana Speaks about Career Motivation and Focus
Shawn Rana recently shared what he has learned throughout his work as a senior executive and consultant in several different fieldsMOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview with Thrive Global, Shawn Rana shared what he has learned throughout his career, which spans over more than 25 years.
As a senior leadership team and executive and consultant, Shawn Rana has worked in a variety of industries, including fertilizers, oil and gas, and agrichemicals. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Manitoba.
In his interview, Shawn Rana shared that he sets daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly goals. He said that when he feels unfocused, he reviews his goals to ensure he is setting the right priorities, which helps to get him back on track.
He further explained how he believes artificial intelligence is creeping into everything we do, but it has a lot of positive implications for society. He said that AI improves the work experience for workers in the agriculture sector by improving safety, environmental aspects, and quality of life.
Shawn Rana also shared two of the biggest life lessons he has learned.
“Treat others how they want to be treated. Good always gets rewarded with good”, said Shawn Rana.
About Shawn Rana
With 26 years of success in manufacturing, fertilizers, oil and gas, and agrichemicals, Shawn Rana is a seasoned senior executive and consultant. He attended the University of Manitoba, obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Throughout his career, Mr. Rana has held numerous roles, ranging from plant manager and engineering/projects manager, all the way up to president and CEO of several different companies. Shawn Rana has held leadership positions at Fortigen LLC, Iowa Fertilizer Company, Austin Powder Company, and Agrium and has been responsible for founding and leading multi-billion-dollar companies from the ground up.
