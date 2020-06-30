Celebree School Welcomes Multi-Unit Franchisee in Virginia

/EIN News/ -- LUTHERVILLE, Md., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 43 open or under development school locations in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, today awarded Josephine and Edward Johnson two franchises. They will own and operate Celebree School locations in Loudoun County, Arlington or Fairfax, Virginia.



As first time business owners, the unwavering support they received from the Celebree team helped solidify their decision to franchise with the company.

“The Celebree School franchise model seemed like the ideal way to help us succeed with our goal of owning a business and getting to market quickly,” said Josephine Johnson, an economist who previously worked as a teacher in Kenya. “The pros of going with a franchise far outweighed trying to open a business on our own.”

Faculty and staff at Celebree School believe success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection that extends beyond the classroom and into the homes and neighborhoods of the students. The Celebree approach is not simply about educating the “whole child” but the “whole family.”

“As parents, we saw firsthand the vital role preschool played in our son’s life and we want to have that type of impact on other families,” said Josephine Johnson. “We know the value of education and how important good access to knowledge is for children in helping mold their attitudes.”

As franchisees, the Johnson family is investing in their financial future and their local community.

“From the moment we met Josephine and Edward, our entire leadership team knew we were destined to work together,” said Richard Huffman, founder and CEO of Celebree. “Their passion for community and education mixed with the drive to succeed is precisely what we look for when awarding franchises.”

Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Opportunities to open Celebree Schools are available in Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree School and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit the Celebree School website or contact Jim DiRugeris, Chief Development Officer, at jdirugeris@celebree.com or 443-391-6533.