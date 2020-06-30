Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Now Offering 1700V StarPower IGBT Modules

/EIN News/ -- LAFOX, Ill., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd . (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today the availability of StarPower’s new X-Series 1700V IGBT modules.



The new X-Series features ultra-low conduction losses as well as short circuit ruggedness, strengthening StarPower’s offerings as a leading and independent manufacturer of power modules. This new range of 1700V IGBTs are offered in 50 – 600 amps, and are available over several standard packages and topologies in the medium and high-power segment for design in applications such as industrial motor drives, renewable energy, induction heating and welding in the power range of 10kW up to 1MW, and more. StarPower designs and manufactures IGBT, SiC MOSFET, and customized modules.

“Our team is very excited about StarPower’s new X-Series. These products expand our IGBT power module portfolio, which allows us to offer our customers a solution for higher voltage requirements,” said Chris Marshall, CTO of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com .

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at: www.rellpower.com .

About StarPower

StarPower Semiconductor Ltd. is a leading power module company located in Jiaxing China about 59 miles southeast of Shanghai. Founded in 2005, StarPower designs and manufactures IGBT modules and customized modules for applications in the area of inverters, welding machines, inductive heating, UPS, EV, solar/wind power and others in the power range of 10kW up to 1MW and more. StarPower Europe AG with head office in Switzerland, Cadenazzo, was established in May 2014 as European branch of StarPower Semiconductor Ltd. More information is available at: www.starpowereurope.com