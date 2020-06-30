Ruling party focuses on economy amid pandemic

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 30 - The president of the ruling MPLA party, João Lourenço, said Tuesday (30) in Luanda that despite the present context of the covid-19 pandemic, the Angolan economy continues to be the main focus of his government. ,

Speaking at the second ordinary meeting of the party’s Politburo, João Lourenço – who is also the Head of State – said it is necessary to boost local production of goods and services, as well as the exports, with a view to also decreasing unemployment.

“This has always been and will continue to be the priority of the Executive, despite the constraints that exist with the public debt (…)”, reminded the governing party’s leader.

He went on to explain that even with the government facing great difficulty to generate foreign exchange, a lot has been done to propitiate the country with a good business environment and make it attractive for private investment.

Fight against Corruption

João Lourenço reminded that the government has been seriously tackling impunity and corruption – which he admitted is a great challenge for the justice system – without being discouraged by alleged negative results of this fight, which, he stressed, must be taken up by all.

He reminded again that the money irregularly acquired made many have the illusionary idea that the country is ok with the flouting of rules.

He clarified that debates on matters that concern the whole nation are welcome, so long as they are not restricted to one political organisation and there is no meddling in the work of the judicial system.

“After the gains that the country has had in terms of reputation, the MPLA is forbidden to convey wrong and discouraging messages to society, the courts, the investors and the international community”, emphasised the ruling party leader.

The Second Ordinary Meeting of the MPLA Politburo, happening in Luanda’s Futungo II Zone, is analysing the country’s socioeconomic situation and the party’s internal life.