The Monterey History & Art Association Is Set to Re-Open the Infamous Salvador Dali Exhibit
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salvador Dali is one of the most celebrated Spanish surrealist painters of the 20th century. Renowned for Melting Clocks (1931) and The Persistence of Memory (1931), his use of color and striking imagery remains revolutionary.
The Monterey History & Art Association is proud to announce the reopening of the Salvador Dali exhibit for July 1st, 2020. As the West Coast's largest private collection, the association has 580 rare lithographs, etchings, sculptures, and tapestries on display.
Dmitry and Rebecca Piterman are thrilled to once again open the doors to the public, and unveil their brand new curated collection of Dali, as well as Monterey’s newest mural. The mural combines the Monterey waterscape with many surrealistic surprises, and was created by Avelino Santoyo-Hernandez, in collaboration with Gerardo Zambrano and Arsenio Baca.
While the ongoing global pandemic has led to extensive social distancing orders, the Art Association has also implemented various protocols to ensure the health and safety of their guests. Their efforts include hiring full-time staff to focus on sanitization while continuously monitoring the number of guests in the vicinity at once.
"Due to strict social distancing mandates we are currently taking every precaution to help mitigate the spread of the virus" states Rebecca, who manages the Exhibition. "We have made it our primary mission to adapt to these difficult times and are confident that we have established a safe space."
Known widely for exploring subconscious imagery, exploring Dali's multimedia works is a once in a lifetime experience.
For more information on The Monterey History & Art Association and the private collection, please visit the official site here.
About Dmitry Piterman
Dmitry Piterman is a Ukrainian-born American business professional currently residing in Pebble Beach with his wife Rebecca. After immigrating to the United States in 1979, Dmitry found extensive success in a wide range of industries including real estate development and professional athletics.
Dmitry now focuses on displaying his private art collection of Salvador Dali through The Monterey History & Art Association, in an attempt to revive the local history surrounding Dali and how his unique pieces tie him to the region.
Dmitry Piterman
