ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues Its Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kingold Jewelry, Inc. – KGJI

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI) resulting from allegations that Kingold and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Kingold investors. If you purchased shares of Kingold, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1891.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

