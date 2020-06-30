DUCA Financial Services Names CMLS Financial Their Preferred Mortgage Partner

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMLS Financial announces that DUCA Financial Services Credit Union has chosen the company as their strategic partner after an extensive search and a competitive review.



“An impressive servicing track record, advanced technical ability, deep experience, and strong brand reputation among its peers is why we made the decision to partner with CMLS Financial,” says Phil Taylor, FICB Senior Vice President, Business & Personal Banking, DUCA Financial Services Credit Union Ltd.

CMLS Financial since 1974, is a leading privately held Canadian mortgage company, underwriter, and servicer of residential and commercial mortgages with over $24 billion in mortgages under administration as at December 31, 2019.

“DUCA Financial Services works hard to achieve more for its customers and we share that same philosophy at CMLS Financial. Using our proprietary technology and our Customer Forward service model, we will continue to deliver a high level of customer satisfaction to DUCA’s mortgage broker partners,” says Chris Brossard, CEO, CMLS Financial.

“Our members expect more from DUCA and we maintained this focus in our selection of CMLS Financial, their best of breed technology and service excellence make them the more complete partner,” says Phil Taylor, DUCA Financial Services Credit Union Ltd.

About CMLS Financial

CMLS Financial is one of Canada's largest, independently owned mortgage services companies. Founded in 1974, we are proud to be Canada's Mortgage Company™ for over 40 years. With offices across the country, we provide a wide range of commercial lending services, residential real estate mortgages and institutional services.



What differentiates us from other mortgage providers in the industry is our Customer Forward approach. Whether you're a residential homeowner, commercial borrower, institutional investor or funding partner, Customer Forward is our promise to put your needs ahead of our own. Building on our solid foundation of financial strength and experience, we will continue to deliver mortgage solutions for all of our customers.

About DUCA Financial Services

DUCA Financial Services Credit Union Ltd. (DUCA) was formed in 1954 and has grown from a single branch credit union in Toronto to branches across the GTA and Central Ontario with nearly 80,000 Members. DUCA provides comprehensive banking services to both individuals and businesses through an innovative Co-Operative Banking model. With no-fee banking, a profit sharing program that rewards Members, and a commitment to communities, DUCA is an attractive alternative to traditional banking institutions. For more information visit www.duca.com .

Contact:

John Slater, Senior Vice President,

Residential Operations

416.365.6932

John.slater@cmls.ca