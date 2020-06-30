OREM awards local small business four-year contract

Oak Ridge, Tenn. – On June 30, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM) awarded Management Solutions, LLC a four-year contract to provide business and administrative support. The contract to the Knoxville-based, 8(a), woman-owned small business has a value of approximately $4 million.

“We are very pleased to begin this new partnership with a local, small business,” said OREM Manager Jay Mullis. “They will be a great asset to our program and play a pivotal role in our daily operations and the overall success of our program.”

Management Solutions will provide highly skilled personnel to perform an array of business and administrative support functions to assist OREM in accomplishing its environmental management mission. It will also provide assistance in identifying opportunities for operational enhancements.

“We, at Management Solutions, are thrilled to be awarded this contract supporting OREM’s important mission and look forward to our partnership going forward,” stated Sherry Browder, Management Solutions’ President of Government Services.

The contract will be in effect from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2024.

OREM is tasked with addressing and removing diverse legacies and risks at the Y-12 National Security Complex, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and East Tennessee Technology Park. Their mission is to protect the region’s health and environment, ensure the continuation of vital federal missions in science and national security, and make clean land available for future use to benefit the community. More information about OREM is available here.

Management Solutions, LLC is a national award-winning management services and consulting firm that specializes in improving organizational performance through proven sustainable solutions, customized to meet its clients and partners’ needs. More information about Management Solutions is available here.