Man-hee Lee Writes a Letter regarding Shincheonji Members’ Plasma Donation: “Freeing the World through Our Blood”

This is the work that needs to be done as citizens of this country and as true believers. It is keeping the command of Jesus of loving your neighbor as yourself (Mt 22:39)" — Man Hee Lee

WASHINGTON D.C., VA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WASHINGTON D.C., VA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Man Hee Lee, Chairman and Founder of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji) expressed his gratitude to his church members and the city of Daegu after 4000 congregants volunteered to donate plasma after fully recovering from COVID-19.

According to Shincheonji church in the city of Daegu, Chairman Lee stated in his letter, “I was overjoyed to hear that the church members in Daegu, South Korea were volunteering to donate plasma (blood) to help find a treatment for COVID-19. I am thankful to the government for working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to treat those who are infected.” He added, “it is clear that the church members of Daegu church have gathered their hearts to free people worldwide from the pains of COVID 19.”

Furthermore, Chairman Lee also stated through this message, “This is the work that needs to be done as citizens of this country [Korea] and as true believers. It is keeping the command of Jesus of loving your neighbor as yourself (Mt 22:39), and I am thankful that you have gathered your hearts for this good work”.. “let us all pray in the name of Jesus to exterminate COVID19 (Refer to Jn14:13-14).”

Shincheonji announced it’s donation on June 23rd. At the time, there were 6,901 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Daegu, South Korea, with Shincheonji members accounting for 61.8% of all confirmed cases of COVID-19.

While it has been difficult to find plasma donors, Shincheonji members’ mass plasma donation can speed up the COVID-19 vaccine development process. Since the early days of the outbreak Shincheonji members have faced mass criticism. Many outlets blame them for causing the virus’s spread across South Korea. Shincheonji explained, “Chairman Lee wants to use this donation as a way to thank government health officials for caring for our members.”

To the beloved members of Daegu Church, you all are working hard. Are you all well? I am Chairman Lee Man-hee.

To the members of Daegu church, I was delighted upon hearing the news of your intent to actively participate in donating plasma (blood) for the development of the vaccine for the cure of COVID-19. I believe that you are the ones who received the blood of Jesus.

I am very thankful to the government, which took charge of preventing the spread of COVID-19 and providing treatment for it. This is not something our church could resolve.

Our members have received the blood of life of Jesus, the Son of God, and have been freed from sin. Like Jesus, through our blood (plasma) donation, I know that you have gathered your hearts in our collective wish to free all the people of the world from the pains of this disease.

I was touched when I heard that many members of Daegu church expressed their intent to voluntarily donate plasma. Indeed, you are the disciples who received the blood of Jesus. This is the work that needs to be done as citizens of this country and as true believers. It is keeping the command of Jesus of loving your neighbor as yourself (Mt 22:39), and I am thankful that you have gathered your hearts for this good work and in making this decision that is like the light.

Let us all pray in the name of Jesus to exterminate COVID-19 (Refer to Jn14:13-14).

June 27, 2020

Lee Man-hee

Chairman of Shincheonji