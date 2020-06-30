Open Book Extracts Earns Preferred Supplier Accreditation from NASC

/EIN News/ -- ROXBORO, N.C., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Book Extracts, a leading cannabinoid-based health and wellness company, has earned the accreditation as a preferred supplier from the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC).



As a preferred supplier, Open Book Extracts joins a select group of vetted and approved ingredient suppliers for the animal supplement industry. This distinction gives leading pet brands the confidence in the robustness and consistency of Open Book Extracts’ production and quality control processes. Participating companies must satisfy stringent acceptance criteria through an annual process to ensure ongoing compliance.

“Open Book Extracts remains committed to the highest levels of quality and consistency for our premium cannabinoid ingredients. We are seeing significant demand from our pet-supply customers for solutions that work. Pets are extensions of our families and deserve products that are safe, reliable, and effective,” said Dave Neundorfer, chief executive officer of Open Book Extracts. “Receiving the accreditation from the NASC is yet another demonstration of our commitment to raising the bar for the cannabinoid industry for humans and pets alike.”

In addition to the NASC accreditation, Open Book Extracts is cGMP certified for 21 CFR Part 111 Dietary Supplements and 21 CFR Part 117 Human Food, Kosher certified, and is proud to be a supplier of USA farm-grown, vegan, non-GMO, cruelty-free natural ingredients. Additional safety and quality certifications like ISO:9001 are on the horizon, along with investments into research to connect cannabinoids and formulations thereof to deliver targeted therapeutic outcomes.

Open Book Extracts recently announced the acquisition of Chilmark Labs and its Israeli affiliate, Beetlebung Pharma Ltd., which brings Open Book Extracts into a global leadership position in the manufacturing of high-purity rare and minor cannabinoids. With research and production facilities located in Israel and the United States, Chilmark Labs has developed proven methods to efficiently manufacture rare cannabinoids from hemp as well as citrus terpenes, including CBN, CBC, THCV, and CBDV. As the natural pet industry continues to grow, Open Book Extracts is excited for its clients to be able to leverage this portfolio of industry-leading ingredients to improve the lives of pets the world over.

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry’s true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina’s Research Triangle, a pharma-grade research facility in Israel, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing patent portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is positioned to be the trusted partner for pet brands, CPGs, and nutraceutical companies seeking to enter the marketplace. For more information, visit www.openbookextracts.com .

Media Contact:

Media relations at media@openbookextracts.com



