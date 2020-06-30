Announcement: ECER Inc. Enhances Its Security Protocol
SHIRLEY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These days, we spend more of our time with technology than ever before. Our devices entertain us, help us be at our most productive, allow us to communicate with friends & family, and so much more. Our devices are an extension of all of us. With that comes many concerns about security any time we have a computer, phone, or other device that is being replaced. That’s why it is imperative that you choose a recycler that takes your privacy as seriously as you do.
For 20 years, ECER Inc. has been a leader in providing electronics recycling and secure data destruction, along with a Certificate of Destruction as proof that they stand behind their work. ECER Inc. is taking its commitment to privacy and data security a step further.
As proof that concern over data security is first & foremost for them, they have brought on a full-time security officer and have put in place rigid guidelines to assure that nothing which enters the warehouse will leave it unless comprehensive hard drive & memory destruction has taken place.
To further demonstrate ECER Inc.’s commitment toward putting their customers’ worries at ease about data security, they have upgraded their cameras throughout the facility in Shirley, MA to keep better tracking of everything that comes in and goes out.
As a company that has been in the business for 20 years, ECER Inc. has put in tremendous effort to earn the trust of every business, town, school, hospital & company that they provide service to, and knows that longevity in the industry doesn’t come from resting on your laurels. This is why it is so important that they continue to review, revise & enhance their security procedure as time goes on.
ECER Inc. provides electronics, scrap metal, lamps, batteries & other items from its facility in Shirley, MA. Their trucking capabilities enable them to serve the greater New England region. For recycling & reliable data management solutions, you can contact them at (877) 537-9940 or online at http://www.ecerinc.com.
