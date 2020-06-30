DZS Teams with Award-Winning Fiber Internet Provider StratusIQ to Bring Hyper-Broadband Services to the Rocky Mountain State

Colorado Springs‘ “Best Internet and Broadband Provider 2020” leverages unrivaled flexibility of DZS fiber access portfolio to deliver a world-class experience and state and federal grant programs to fuel expansion

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI or “DZS”), a leading enabler of the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world, is proud to announce that fiber internet provider and long time DZS customer StratusIQ continues to grow and win accolades in its service area of El Paso county, Colorado. On June 24, StratusIQ won the “Best Internet & Broadband Provider” at the Colorado Springs Business Journal “Best in Business 2020” awards, beating out competition from some of the industry’s largest players to win the honor. Not surprisingly, the company has been experiencing rapid growth attributable to both a superior services offering, as well as by leveraging multiple grants to expand broadband services into underserviced areas of El Paso County through the state of Colorado’s Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) broadband fund and multiple bids through the federal government’s E-rate Program. By utilizing the compact, pay-as-you-grow flexibility and the extended reach features of DZS GPON solutions, StratusIQ has more than doubled its subscriber base across residential and business customers since teaming with DZS in 2012 and, more recently, with elite reseller Baltic Networks USA .



“Our goal is to deliver a whole new level of broadband experience to underserviced communities in El Paso county, and our aim is to provide the best infrastructure, reliability and customer service,” said Ben Kley, President of StratusIQ. “DZS innovation and partnership has allowed us to transform our aspirations into reality, as was clearly shown by our recent win of the 2020 Best Internet & Broadband Provider award for Colorado Springs. DZS platforms have played a critical role in our success to date, and we are already lining up new opportunities to continue to grow with DZS in the future.”

DZS has proven to be the right partner to stimulate StratusIQ’s growth. By offering a pay-as-you-grow approach featuring cutting-edge fiber access services delivered via a wide variety of environmentally hardened OLT form factors and indoor and outdoor ONTs, DZS has allowed StratusIQ to make their incremental network CAPEX investments correlate with new subscriber revenues across a variety of different deployment scenarios. On the OPEX side, StratusIQ has leveraged unified provisioning from DZS to allow them to be more agile and efficient than their competitors. The result – a thriving business that garners accolades from the communities it serves.

“As a vendor, we are always at least one step removed from the appreciation that end-users feel when they receive DZS-enabled services, so it is always gratifying to see our service provider customers like StratusIQ recognized for broadband services excellence,” said Philip Yim, COO at DZS. “The DZS solutions portfolio is ideally suited for agile fiber overbuilders who want to stand out from and out-maneuver their competition – no matter what the size. We congratulate StratusIQ on their recent honor and accomplishments to date, and look forward to being a catalyst to their continued growth and success.”

