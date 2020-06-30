Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MPLA Poliburo analyses country's socioeconomic situation

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 30 - The Politburo of the ruling MPLA will assess, on June 30, the country’s political, economic and social situation, as well as issues related to the party's internal life, with emphasis on the process of preparing and holding the female wing’s seventh ordinary congress, scheduled for the first quarter of 2020.,

The information was given last Monday, at a press conference, by the secretary of the MPLA's Information and Propaganda Department (DIP), Albino Carlos.

 

In addition to those matters, to be considered at the second ordinary meeting of the MPLA Political Bureau, the forum will also analyze the regularization of the party’s directorates in the provinces of Cunene, Huambo Luanda and Uíge.

 

The meeting will also consider information from the Secretariat of the Political Bureau and the Disciplinary and Audit Committee of the Central Committee on the activities carried out by the Party and its social organizations during the first four-month period of 2020.

 

The second ordinary meeting will observe the legal imperatives inherent to the current calamity situation in the country, as well as comply with the strict guidelines of health authorities, within the scope of bio-safety rules and protection measures, in order to guarantee victory against the covid-19 pandemic.

 

For this purpose, the first provincial secretaries of the party and the other members of the Politburo residing outside Luanda will participate in the referred meeting via video conference.

