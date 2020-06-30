Mychael Willon Is Featured in Exclusive Two Part Thrive Global Interview

During a two-part interview with Thrive Global, Mychael Willon discusses the value of learning from your mistakes and how he turned adversity into opportunity.

WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experienced educator, Mychael Willon was recently featured in a two-part interview with Thrive Global, an American company founded by Ariana Huffington that publishes inspiring media to support individuals struggling with stress and burnout.Having received numerous teaching honors over the 38-year duration of his career, Mychael Willon had a lot of wisdom to share with the Thrive Global audience, including his vulnerability through struggles with bulimia, the joy of adoption, and how to live a more peaceful life.Mychael launched his career in the education sector in 1977, claiming that volunteering played a significant role in determining his passion. Having volunteered with special needs students in high school, he explains that these early days foreshadowed what would become a rich and extensive career in the education sector.While he is now retired, he shares with Thrive Global why it is important to stay engaged with your local community. Currently, he is the District Director of the Peninsula District, President of the Warhill PTSA and the Williamsburg/James City County PTA Council. For Mychael, community is an important part of a healthy lifestyle, and a great way to support the development of your children.Lastly, Mychael Willon provides valuable advice on how to avoid toxicity and negativity. Having encountered these types of people in his personal and professional life, Mychael outlines how his belief in fixing the problem and not assigning blame is one of the greatest tools in his resilience arsenal. Sharing insight into patience, diversity, compassion, and tolerance, Mychael Willon’s Thrive Global interview shares a message of hope and motivation that resonates.For those interested in reading Mychael’s exclusive interview, please visit part one here. ABOUT MYCHAEL WILLONMychael Willon’s contributions to the education field have defined far more than just his career, they are his life passion. Over a period of nearly four decades, Mychael Willon is proud to have held a variety of both administrative and teaching roles in school systems around the United States. His previous titles include elementary school teacher, resource teacher, assistant principal, principal, adjunct professor, director of elementary programs, assistant to the superintendent, assistant superintendent for instruction, and superintendent. Having held roles in urban, suburban, and rural school districts, his background boasts a range of experience in education sectors across the board.