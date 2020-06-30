Lindsay Guion Named President and COO of Music Industry Quarterly (MIQ)
Music Industry Quarterly, announces the appointment of entertainment and media executive Lindsay Guion to the position of President and Chief Operations OfficerLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The influential print publication and online platform, Music Industry Quarterly, is making some exciting news and additions to its organization. The most recent and notable change is the promotion of Lindsay Guion (who joined the team in April of 2019), from Executive Publisher and Managing Partner to President and COO.
Music Industry Quarterly, serving the industry for over 10 years, has cemented its status as a comprehensive bridge between aspiring industry executives, music creatives, and the high-level professionals who run it. The Music Industry Quarterly website features all their archived publications, current industry news, music reviews, interviews with artists and industry power brokers. Consciously aligning itself with music-based conferences, performance rights organizations, and various industry-related events, MIQ is an incredible resource for everyone in the music field.
“Lindsay Guion is set to bring a fresh and intricate directive to the Music Industry Quarterly brand,” says David A. Mitchell, MIQ Publisher and CEO. “He is a forward-thinker with an unshakable work ethic. Lindsay possesses a penchant for identifying untapped business opportunities, and he has a knack for upscale presentation, style and perception; traits that are needed to take MIQ to the next several levels.”
As the Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of GUION PARTNERS, a management and consultancy firm that works closely with high profile clients from all sectors of media, Lindsay’s experiences are diverse. While his clients’ work, as well as his own ventures, have covered the fields of real estate, legal, sports, entertainment, media, and technology, Guion’s roots have always been firmly planted in music. The music subsidiary of his company, GMUSIC GROUP, has allowed for Lindsay to work with both rising and Grammy award-winning artists, all the while helping these musicians accumulate over a billion total streams on popular streaming platforms. With over 20 years of business experience, Guion created his company as a cross-sectional management consultancy, delivering sound strategies to all clientele. Having studied at both Georgetown and Harvard University, Lindsay Guion believes in research and divergent thinking, and he brings this distinct outlook and focus to all his endeavors.
To learn more about Lindsay Guion, and Music Industry Quarterly, please visit:
https://lindsayguion.com/
https://musicindustryquarterly.com/
Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates Marketing and Public Relations
Music Industry Quarterly
+1 323-933-8007
email us here