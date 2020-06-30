Diamanti Surpasses the Industry with Multi-Cluster and Multi-Cloud Kubernetes for Stateful Applications

Spektra 3.0 Delivers the Only Fully-integrated Platform for Stateful Application Replication and Migration for Complete Hybrid Cloud Flexibility

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamanti, creators of the first bare-metal hyperconverged platform for Kubernetes and containers, today announced Diamanti Spektra™ 3.0, making it the first and only multi-cluster, multi-cloud Kubernetes solution that meets enterprise IT requirements for operating and managing stateful applications. With Diamanti Spektra 3.0, enterprise customers have one flexible solution to deploy, replicate, and migrate cloud-native applications across bare metal and public cloud infrastructures.



Stateful applications like databases, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) now make up a majority of containerized applications in the enterprise1. As more organizations adopt containers for stateful applications, they will need to deploy these applications across a hybrid cloud and migrate apps for disaster recovery or geographic expansion purposes. However, current Kubernetes management solutions do not offer a complete platform to seamlessly fulfill these needs. With Spektra 3.0, enterprises can easily manage their hybrid cloud deployments and migrations with one seamless solution.

“Enterprise customers are increasingly looking for agility to keep their businesses running smoothly while supporting distributed workforces and customers,” said Tom Barton, CEO of Diamanti. “Our cloud-neutral Kubernetes management platform provides users the ability to make real-time, data-driven decisions, enable access to applications, and maintain data security across the data center, cloud, and at the edge.”

Spektra 3.0 also delivers enhancements to managed service providers (MSPs) and large enterprises that support multiple tenants. By introducing additional resource management and access controls above Kubernetes, enterprise administrators and MSPs can improve isolation between tenants that span across multiple clusters or infrastructure providers.

“Organizations are leveraging containers to increase agility and responsiveness, which has emerged as important amid the current coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic conditions. Containers are also proving to be economically beneficial as a virtualization layer that can be more efficient than legacy architectures. The more applications that are in containers—regardless of state—the more likely the organization is to be truly agile and flexible in responding to challenges and opportunities,” said Jay Lyman, principal analyst of cloud native and DevOps at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Given that enterprises are seeking to containerize more applications, including stateful ones, we expect continued growth of data-rich applications and services in containers, as well as expanded use of data services in container applications.”

New Features Deliver Hybrid Cloud Flexibility for Kubernetes Applications

The new release of Diamanti Spektra is available on Diamanti D20 hyperconverged infrastructure from Diamanti, Dell Technologies, or Lenovo and makes it possible for enterprises to make application-driven infrastructure decisions for containerized applications. This release delivers industry-leading federated Kubernetes features, including:

Multi-cluster management across bare metal and public cloud: Users can provision and administer Kubernetes clusters hosted in the data center, at the edge or in the cloud and manage them from a single control plane. Diamanti Spektra will first add support for Microsoft Azure followed by Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform.

Users can provision and administer Kubernetes clusters hosted in the data center, at the edge or in the cloud and manage them from a single control plane. Diamanti Spektra will first add support for Microsoft Azure followed by Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. Policy-based multi-tenancy for enterprises and MSPs: Administrators can organize tenants and projects across multiple managed clusters, providing application teams access to a predetermined set of shared resources. Additional isolation and security enable administrators to separate tenants within a single domain to support MSPs who manage multiple clients.

Administrators can organize tenants and projects across multiple managed clusters, providing application teams access to a predetermined set of shared resources. Additional isolation and security enable administrators to separate tenants within a single domain to support MSPs who manage multiple clients. Integrated application deployment, migration, and disaster recovery for stateful applications: Project members have the ability to deploy and migrate applications to other managed clusters and configure replication policies for disaster recovery from a unified management console, providing a single pane of glass for multi-cluster operations.

“Climb Channel Solutions has seen the rapid adoption of cloud-native technologies, and we are excited about this release from Diamanti as the expanded features in Spektra 3.0 provide customers the speed, simplicity, and portability of containers on premises, at the edge or in a multi-cloud environment. This flexibility gives our end customers the ability to adapt to rapidly-changing business demands while future-proofing their IT investment,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions.

