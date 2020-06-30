XCPCNL Business Services, Corp. (XCPL) Announces Expansion into Second Dallas Location and Response to Covid-19

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas Based XCPCNL Business Services (OTCPK: XCPL) which provides personnel to companies with essential services and/or products and specializes in temporary and permanent placements, payroll processing and benefits to its clients and workers announced today it has expanded services to a second location.



The new office located in downtown Dallas will serve its clients and staff in a more advantageous geographical location. The Company now has a total of three locations: two in Dallas and one in Chicago, Illinois. XCPCNL plans on expanding in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in the second half of the year 2020 in anticipation of the expected global economic rebound.

In response to Covid-19, with the community facing unprecedented challenges, XCPCNL is dedicated to ensuring safety for all its employees and clients. The practice of social distancing, as well as disinfecting working areas and ensuring all workers are healthy, is essential to the operation of XCPCNL in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Safety and job securing are XCPCNL’s top priority as the U.S. unemployment rate has reported an historical high. XCPCNL has successfully adjusted to the changing marketplace caused by the COVID-19 “shutdown”. Shifting its temporary personnel business services toward critical and essential businesses, XCPCNL has been able to maintain a steady business revenue during this difficult economic period.

About XCPCNL Business Services Corp. Inc.:

XCPCNL is a full-service staffing agency focused on creating successful partnerships with local companies by understanding each client’s unique needs and striving for excellence with every placement. XCPCNL provides clients with payroll, HR, workers’ compensation insurance and administrative services.

XCPCNL finds jobs for individuals including temporary assignments, seasonal positions, and evaluation-to-hire opportunities that could lead to a full-time, permanent placement. XCPCNL serves as a bridge to find the right fit for both clients and employees. XCPCNL pays special attention to each business’ unique needs and strives to help employers grow their businesses while helping employees develop their careers.

XCPCNL’s future strategy is to acquire selected, established business services companies, information technology companies, and consulting firms that meet XCPCNL’s criteria. XCPCNL proposes to create value by providing diversified vertical and cross-selling opportunities to target firms, realizing savings from consolidating operations and leveraging a centralized back-office.

