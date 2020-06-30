Usio Announces Further Penetration of Legal Software Industry with New Lexicon Software Partnership

Lexicon Will Integrate Usio’s Proprietary PayFac-in-a-Box™ Electronic Payments Platform into their Software to Simplify the Payments Process for Their End Users

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio (Nasdaq: USIO), a tech-enabled payment solutions provider, announced today that it has signed a partnership agreement with Lexicon, adding to the legal software partnerships recently announced, and further illustrating that the legal industry increasingly views Usio’s proprietary PayFac-in-a-Box™ platform as the preferred payments technology. Lexicon, a legal services and technology provider for law firms of all specialties and sizes, will leverage Usio’s Payment Facilitation platform to provide an integrated payments experience to its law firm customers and the associated end users those law firms support.



“Our partnership with Lexicon demonstrates the continued confidence many forward-thinking software companies in the legal vertical place in Usio and our proprietary PayFac-in-a-Box™ payments technology platform,” commented Greg Carter, SVP of Payment Facilitation at Usio. “By embedding our technologically advanced payments platform into their core software platform, Lexicon can streamline and simplify the payments needs of a large and growing market. Adding an outstanding and quickly-growing franchise like Lexicon to our existing portfolio of legal software clients strengthens our solid foundation in this industry and represents further market share gains in what is a highly fragmented market.”

“Our new partnership with Usio exemplifies our philosophy to continuously adapt our products and services to provide best-in-class service and support,” Lexicon CEO Scott Brennan said. “Lexicon Software’s intuitive design and user interface is further boosted by utilizing the PayFac-in-a-Box™ technology from Usio that increases productivity and satisfaction that goes beyond our customers and is extended to their customers.”

Lexicon Software users now have the ability to accept debit or credit card and Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments to more easily and conveniently remit payments.

“Our customers will be able to collect payment either through the Lexicon Software client portal or at point-of-service (POS), where the end result is a faster billing and payment cycle,” Lexicon CFO/COO Tom Boster said.

About Lexicon Services

Lexicon is a legal services and technology provider with deep expertise in the legal industry. The company provides a world-class practice management software suite, enabling attorneys to maximize productive use of their time when working cases. With expertise in marketing for law firms, revenue optimization, billing and collections, support services, and more, Lexicon is a firm’s trusted partner for all legal practice needs.

Website: www.lexiconservices.com

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Websites: www.usio.com , www.singularpayments.com , www.payfacinabox.com , www.akimbocard.com , and www.ficentive.com . Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule," and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to the realization of the anticipated opportunities from the Singular acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of our stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect our businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. We believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that our objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to our management. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.